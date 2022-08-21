Left Menu

UP: Police exhume body of man for postmortem after family alleges he was murdered

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-08-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 15:34 IST
UP: Police exhume body of man for postmortem after family alleges he was murdered
  • Country:
  • India

The police exhumed the body of a 25-year-old man for postmortem here after the family alleged that he was murdered, officials said on Sunday.

The action was taken based on the complaint of the father of the deceased, identified as Suhail, Circle officer, Vinay Gautam told PTI.

According to officials, father of Suhail, who was working as a compounder, has alleged that his son was killed over a monetary dispute but his body was buried on June 26 after claiming that it was an accident case.

The police said they are probing the matter and awaiting the postmortem report for further action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches 53 Starlink satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

Ready to trade in the real world with bitcoin!

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, delayed passengers; Biden administration touts $1 trillion infrastructure bill and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. wants airlines to boost help for stranded, de...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO recommends use of two antibody drugs against Ebola; North Korea imports of Chinese masks, gloves surged before declaring COVID victory and more

Health News Roundup: WHO recommends use of two antibody drugs against Ebola;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022