Woman detained for manhandling security guard at Noida society

The police on Sunday detained a woman for allegedly manhandling a security guard of a private agency outside a group housing society in Noida, officials said.

An FIR was also registered against the woman over the incident whose purported video surfaced on social media, they said.

The woman was in a sedan and the two sides got into an argument at the entry gate of Jaypee Wishtown society under Sector 126 police station limits, officials said. ''A video went viral on social media in which a woman was behaving indecently with the security guard in Jaypee Wishtown Society. Taking cognizance of the video, the local Sector-126 police station has lodged an FIR against the woman (Bhavya Roy),'' the police said in a statement.

''After the FIR was lodged, the woman was detained and further investigation into the matter is underway,'' the police said. The woman has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (acts prejudicial to harmony), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, the police said.

Details of what triggered the argument were yet to be confirmed. The video meanwhile showed the woman hurling expletives at security guards and holding one of them by his uniform. She also made indecent gestures and threatening remarks to them.

