Punjab Police tighten security, conduct vehicle checks in Mohali ahead of PM visit

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-08-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 16:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
The Punjab Police on Sunday tightened security and carried out intensive checking of vehicles in Mohali in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on August 24 to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre at Mohali's Mullanpur.

''As part of security arrangements in view of the prime minister's visit on August 24, we are carrying out a special drive under which all vehicles are being thoroughly checked. ''Besides, random checking at other public places is also being done in the district,'' Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohali, H S Mann said.

The police were deployed in strength to conduct checking of public transport vehicles and those entering the district from border. ''The vehicles are being checked at state borders and strict vigil is being maintained to check anti-social elements,'' he said.

In Chandigarh too, police strengthened security arrangements and carried out intensive checking of public transport vehicles at inter-state bus terminuses in Sector 43 and Sector 17 on Sunday.

Besides, checking of vehicles at other checkpoints in the city was also being conducted, officials said, adding security has been strengthened at crowded places including shopping malls in the city.

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre is a 300-bed facility, which is partially functioning at present.

Punjab Chief Secretary V K Janjua on Tuesday had visited the site and reviewed the progress of the project.

The OPDs of various departments such as surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, preventive oncology, anesthesia and palliative care have started functioning.

