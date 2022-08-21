Maha: Video showing undertrial cutting cake inside police van goes viral
A video showing an undertrial cutting a birthday cake inside a police van when he was brought to court for a hearing in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone viral on social media, prompting police to begin an inquiry, an official said on Sunday.
Roshan Jha from Ulhasnagar celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake which his friends passed to him through the window of the police escort van stationed near the court premises, he said.
''The police escort team that brought him to the court belonged to Thane Rural police. We are inquiring into the issue,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
