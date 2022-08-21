Gujarat: Theft accused beaten up inside police station by group, 4 arrested; video goes viral

Four persons were arrested on Sunday for allegedly beating a motorcycle theft accused inside a police station in Gujarat's Arvalli district and filming the assault, an official said.

A inquiry has also been ordered against some police officials as well in connection with the incident, he added.

''A man was held for allegedly stealing a motorcycle on August 19. A mob brought him to Sathamba police station. While most of the people returned, six stayed back saying they knew the accused and wanted to offer him water,'' Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kharat said.

A video shot by one of the six shows a man offering the accused water and then twisting his ears and slapping him, and a case under Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Gujarat Police Act provisions was registered after the video came to the notice of the police, the SP said.

Four people have been arrested for voluntarily causing hurt and unlawful assembly as well as other offences.

The accused have been charged with assaulting the man, recording a video in a prohibitevtid area of the police station and disseminating the clip to create misunderstanding, police said.

The man was handed over another police station where the motorcycle theft case has been registered, he said.

An inquiry has been ordered against the concerned police station officer and the officer on duty, and departmental action will be taken against them after the report is submitted, he said.

