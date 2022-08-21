Left Menu

Family dispute cases have risen during pandemic, lawyers must encourage conciliation: Bombay HC judge

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 21-08-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 21:26 IST
Justice Vibha Kankanwadi of the Aurangabed bench of the Bombay High Court on Sunday said family dispute cases had risen during the COVID-19 pandemic and asked lawyers to keep a positive outlook and encourage conciliation among litigants.

She was speaking at the inaugural function of the shifting of the building of the Family Court at Kacheri Road here.

''Cases of family disputes have risen amid the pandemic. There are 800 family dispute cases pending in Jalna tehsil itself. The cases can be solved through proper counselling and mediation,'' Justice Kankanwadi said.

''A couple separated when their child was 6-month-old. After 21 years, they reconciled. Lawyers should avoid dragging cases,'' the HC judge said.

Justice Shrikant Kulkarni, who was the chief guest, said matrimonial dispute often occur when interests and views do not match. Modern outlook, trivial issues, ego and educational differences between partners give rise to such disputes, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

