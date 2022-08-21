Left Menu

Gangster Ravi Pujari acquitted in 2001 shootout and murder of B'luru builder

The Special Court judge in the judgement delivered on August 18 said, There is no evidence before this court to prove beyond reasonable doubt that prior to January 5, 2001, Ravi Pujari conspired with the other accused to kill the builder.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-08-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 22:31 IST
Gangster Ravi Pujari acquitted in 2001 shootout and murder of B'luru builder
  • Country:
  • India

A special court here has acquitted international gangster Ravi Pujari in the 2001 shootout and murder of a city-based builder. The Special Court judge in the judgement delivered on August 18 said, ''There is no evidence before this court to prove beyond reasonable doubt that prior to January 5, 2001, Ravi Pujari conspired with the other accused to kill the builder. It was alleged that Poojari conspired with seven others and supplied ''one 0.9 mm pistol, one 0.38 revolver and live bullets in a gift packet through Hawala,'' to two other accused, who carried out the shooting of Subbaraju. Subbaraju was murdered at his office in Seshadripuram in the presence of his two sons, who are the prime witness in the case. Subbaraju had allegedly refused to backdown from the purchase of a prime property in Bengaluru despite threats from Muthappa Rai, an underworld figure then operating from Dubai.

Police alleged that Rai along with Pujari, and others conspired to eliminate Subbaraju. Yusuf Bachkana and Nitin Sawant were the two shooters who carried out the murder.

In the trial, Rai, and four others were acquitted by the court for lack of evidence. Only Bachkana was sentenced to life. Pujari was extradited to India from Senegal in 2020 and a split charge sheet was filed against him in the same case. The police also presented 14 witnessed and 78 documents to prove their case. ''On March 10, 2020, Yogendra Kumar, Police Inspector, Vyalikaval Police Station, Bengaluru has recorded the confessional statement of accused No.2, while accused no. 2 (Pujari) was in police custody,'' the trial court noted. This was the only additional evidence against Pujari that the police submitted before the trial court. During the examination Pujari denied all charges. The confession before the police is not admissible in court, it was pointed out. The court found all the charges against Pujari; criminal conspiracy, conspiracy for murder, attempt to murder and under the Arms Act could not be proven beyond reasonable doubt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash in Cincinnati final; Soccer-Arsenal maintain perfect start, Kane sets record in Spurs win and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022