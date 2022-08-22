Left Menu

Missing 8-year-old girl found dead

It is also suspected that a known person committed the crime, a senior police officer said.The girl was kidnapped and taken to the jungle area where she was assaulted. Later, her body was dumped by the riverside, the officer said.Deputy Commission of Police Central Shweta Chauhan said an accused has been detained and the matter is being investigated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 00:06 IST
Missing 8-year-old girl found dead
  • Country:
  • India

The body of an eight-year-old girl, who was missing for two weeks, was found near the Yamuna Khadar area here, police said on Sunday.

They said the girl went missing from her central Delhi home on August 5, and her father lodged a complaint the same day.

According to the police, the body was spotted in the forest area on August 18.

A case of kidnapping and murder has been registered, they said, adding a post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain if she was raped.

Prima facie, it appears that the girl was gagged and her throat slit. It is also suspected that a known person committed the crime, a senior police officer said.

The girl was kidnapped and taken to the jungle area where she was assaulted. Later, her body was dumped by the riverside, the officer said.

Deputy Commission of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said an accused has been detained and the matter is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash in Cincinnati final; Soccer-Arsenal maintain perfect start, Kane sets record in Spurs win and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Medvedev to set up Coric clash i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022