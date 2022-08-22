Science News Roundup: Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Europe's drought exposes ancient stones, World War Two ships as waters fall

Weeks of baking drought across Europe have seen water levels in rivers and lakes fall to levels few can remember, exposing long-submerged treasures - and some unwanted hazards. In Spain, suffering its worst drought in decades, archaeologists have been delighted by the emergence of a prehistoric stone circle dubbed the "Spanish Stonehenge" that is usually covered by the waters of a dam.

