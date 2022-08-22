Iran says prisoner swap with U.S. is not linked to nuclear talks
Iran said on Monday that a prisoner swap with Washington had no links to indirect talks with the United States to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.
"We emphasize that the exchange of prisoners with Washington is a separate issue and it has nothing to do with the process of negotiations to revive the 2015 pact," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told reporters.
