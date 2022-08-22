Iran says prisoner swap with U.S. is not linked to nuclear talks

Iran said on Monday that a prisoner swap with Washington had no links to indirect talks with the United States to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

"We emphasize that the exchange of prisoners with Washington is a separate issue and it has nothing to do with the process of negotiations to revive the 2015 pact," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)