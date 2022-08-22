Left Menu

Punjab: Man painting building falls to death

A man died after falling off a ladder while painting a two-storey building in Ambala City on Monday, police said.Dina Nath was hired to whitewash the building on Sunday and the contractor and building owner did not provide any helper to him, his relatives have claimed in the police complaint.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 22-08-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 14:56 IST
Dina Nath was hired to whitewash the building on Sunday and the contractor and building owner did not provide any helper to him, his relatives have claimed in the police complaint. According to police, Nath sustained serious head injuries and was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh where he succumbed to injuries. A case has been registered against the contractor and the owner of the building under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

