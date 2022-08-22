Former Formula One boss Ecclestone indicates not guilty plea to UK fraud charge -Sky News
Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has indicated a not guilty plea to a charge of fraud over a failure to declare more than 400 million pounds ($472 million) of overseas assets, Sky News reported on Monday. ($1 = 0.8466 pounds)
Former Formula One supremo Bernie Ecclestone has indicated a not guilty plea to a charge of fraud over a failure to declare more than 400 million pounds ($472 million) of overseas assets, Sky News reported on Monday. Last month the Crown Prosecution Service said it had reviewed a file of evidence from the British tax authority and authorised a charge against Ecclestone, 91, of fraud by false representation.
Appearing at London's Westminster Magistrates Court, Ecclestone confirmed his name, date of birth and address before indicating a not guilty plea, Sky reported. The British billionaire was granted unconditional bail ahead of his next court appearance, at Southwark Crown Court on Sept. 19. ($1 = 0.8466 pounds)
