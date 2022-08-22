Three killed in J’khand’s Khunti district

Three persons including a father and his son were killed allegedly by a relative in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Chandidih village under Khunti police station area on Sunday night. The accused has been identified as Hemant Purty, a resident of Gajgaon in Murhu police station area, the police said.

Khunti police station in-charge Kameswar Kumar said, “The accused has been arrested. Prima facie it seems that Purty committed the crime under the influence of intoxication. The spade used in the crime has been recovered.” Kumar further added that the bodies have been sent for postmortem. The deceased were identified as 65-year-old Bitna Munda, his 25-year-old son Suda Munda and a villager Vikas Mahto, who was a resident of Chiyurchapad village under Karra police station area.

Purty had come to his maternal uncle’s house on Friday. He told his uncle’s family members that someone would kill him. So, the accused was asked to stay at home, police said.

On Sunday night, the family members and Mahto, who was in this house that night, went to sleep after having their dinner.

“Around midnight on Sunday, the accused came and allegedly killed three people with a spade that was kept outside the house. The incident is being investigated and more details will be shared after completion of the investigation,” the police station in-charge said.

