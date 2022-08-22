Maha: IMFL worth Rs 34.65 lakh seized in Palghar district

Police seized Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 34.65 lakh transported illegally in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an officer said on Monday. Palghar (Rural) superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil said the liquor was seized from four vehicles, including an SUV, at Shilshet village on Sunday. Occupants of the vehicles fled after seeing a police team. A case has been registered under the Prohibition Act and the Motor Vehicle Act in Manor police station.

