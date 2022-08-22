Swedish police says disarmed explosive device in central Stockholm

Police have destroyed a bag which contained explosives and was found in central Stockholm late on Sunday night, a spokesperson for the police said on Monday.

The explosive device was found in a park in the centre of Stockholm that had been among the venues for the capital city's annual Culture Festival, which ran from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21.

The area was cordoned off and the bag disarmed by the bomb squad.

