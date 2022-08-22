Left Menu

Swedish police says disarmed explosive device in central Stockholm

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 22-08-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 19:45 IST
Police have destroyed a bag which contained explosives and was found in central Stockholm late on Sunday night, a spokesperson for the police said on Monday.

The explosive device was found in a park in the centre of Stockholm that had been among the venues for the capital city's annual Culture Festival, which ran from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21.

The area was cordoned off and the bag disarmed by the bomb squad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

