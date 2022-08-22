Left Menu

Would biodegradable kite flying thread fall within ban on Chinese Manja, asks Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has granted time to the Delhi government to state if biodegradable kite flying threads having biodegradable adhesives or strengthening material fall within the scope of the ban on the sale and use of Chinese Manja or kite flying threads made of synthetic material.A bench headed by Justice Vibhu Bakhru, while dealing with a challenge to the ban by an entity engaged in the business of producing and selling cotton kite flying, also asked the government to state the maximum permissible tensile strength of such threads.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 20:06 IST
Would biodegradable kite flying thread fall within ban on Chinese Manja, asks Delhi HC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has granted time to the Delhi government to state if biodegradable kite flying threads having biodegradable adhesives or strengthening material fall within the scope of the ban on the sale and use of "Chinese Manja" or kite flying threads made of synthetic material.

A bench headed by Justice Vibhu Bakhru, while dealing with a challenge to the ban by an entity engaged in the business of producing and selling cotton kite flying, also asked the government to state the maximum permissible tensile strength of such threads. "The learned counsel appearing for the respondent seeks time to take instructions on whether the respondent could clarify that a biodegradable kite flying thread with biodegradable adhesives or strengthening material, would fall within the scope of the impugned notification. The respondent shall also take instructions as to the maximum permissible tensile strength. At his request, list on 02.09.2022," said the bench also comprising Justice Amit Mahajan in its order dated August 16.

The Delhi government has, by its notification dated January 10, 2017, directed that there shall be a complete ban on the sale, production, storage, supply, import, and use of kite flying thread made out of nylon, plastic, or any other synthetic material including popularly known as ''Chinese Manja'' and any other kite-flying thread that is sharp or made sharp such as by being laced with glass, metal or any other sharp materials in the national capital.

The notification said that kite flying shall be permissible only with a cotton thread that is free from any sharp/ metallic/glass components/ adhesives/thread strengthening materials.

The petitioner said that it sold kite flying threads which are strengthened by natural adhesives such as rice and eggs and its products are entirely biodegradable.

The petitioner told the court that although its products did not fall within the rigors of the notification in its strict sense, there was an apprehension that the authorities would nonetheless use coercive steps against it.

The petitioner said that traditionally, powdered glass was used to make these threads slightly sharp and it was willing to refrain from using any crushed glass or other synthetic sharp material in its products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022