Nearly 800 arrested in drive against hookah bars, drug smugglers in UP
- Country:
- India
Nearly 800 people were arrested and narcotics worth more than Rs 5.58 crore were seized in raids conducted under a state-wide drive against hookah bars and narcotic smugglers, police said on Monday.
Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 785 persons in raids conducted at 4,338 places across the state on Sunday.
Raids were conducted at 342 hookah bars located in 22 districts and commissionerates of Agra, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Basti, Santkabirnagar, Siddharthnagar, Etawah, Hardoi, Rae Bareli, Unnao, Ayodhya, Barabanki, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi and Gautam Buddh Nagar.
As many as 702 cases have been registered in this connection, the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
One held with 295 turtles in Lucknow
Gangster Salem allowed to be present in Lucknow court during arguments in fake passport case
Uttar Pradesh: Ganga-Yamuna water level rises in Prayagraj, submerges low-lying areas
UP govt to set up war room in Lucknow to curb copying in exams
I-Day 2022: Yogi Adityanath hoists tricolour in Lucknow