Japan weighs ending pre-arrival COVID test requirement- Nikkei

Japan is considering ending its pre-arrival COVID-19 testing for inbound travellers who are already vaccinated, Nikkei reported late on Monday.

The current rule requires travellers to show a negative test result within 72 hours of their departure, the report said. (https://s.nikkei.com/3PGbJk4)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)