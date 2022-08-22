Left Menu

Meet on water sharing scheduled for Aug 25 ahead of Bangladesh PM's India visit: Source

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 20:26 IST
Meet on water sharing scheduled for Aug 25 ahead of Bangladesh PM's India visit: Source
Ahead of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India, a minister-level meeting of the Bangladesh-India Joint Rivers Commission is scheduled on August 25, sources said.

No official comment has been made by the government but sources said water-sharing treaties of the Teesta and other rivers may be discussed in the meeting.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to travel to India on September 5 on a three-day visit during which defence cooperation and regional stability are likely to be the focus of the talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, an official said on Monday.

The Teesta river dispute is an important point of bilateral talks between India and Bangladesh, as the latter has sought a fair and equitable distribution of Teesta waters from India.

The two countries was to sign an agreement on water sharing in 2011. However, the proposed deal was called off after repeated objections by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

