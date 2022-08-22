13 criminals arrested with firearms

Thirteen criminals involved in about a dozen cases including murder were arrested with firearms in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The arrest were made in Ghatsila Sub-division of the district on Sunday.

Police has recovered two firearms, five mobile phones and three motorcycles used in committing the crimes from them, Senior Superintendent of Police, Prabhat Kumar said.

Addressing a press conference at Kowali police station premises, the SSP said police achieved the breakthrough while investigating the mysterious disappearance of one Lav Kumar Mandal of Putlupung village under Kowali police station on July 21.

In an FIR registered in this regard on July 25, the wife of Luv Kumar Mandal, stated that her husband had gone missing while returning home after dropping their son in school at Chipadih village on July 21.

A police team was formed to investigate and trace Luv, the SSP said.

Based on the information gathered in course of investigation including Luv's family background and disputes, the police team picked up Mitali Mandal, wife of Luv's younger brother, for questioning when she broke down and confessed her crime.

Mitali (33) was having an affair with one Krishna Mandal (37) and Luv used to oppose it, which led to frequent quarrel between Mitali and her husband, the police officer said.

Mitali had complaint about it to Krishna, who hired the criminals to eliminate Luv and paid them Rs 80,000 supari (money in advance) to kill Luv, the SSP said.

Apart from Mitali and Krishna, police arrested Brindavan Dutta (47), Raj Reddy (24) and Sonu Karwa alias Vishal in this connection.

Police also recovered clothes and bones of Luv, Rs 10,500 of the supari money and a motorcycle used in the crime from a nearby jungle.

Besides, Brindavan, Raj and Sonu, police also arrested their associates, who were involved in 10 criminal cases including loot, burglary in different police stations of the sub-division including Gurabanda, Potka, Ghatsila and one in Bangriposhi police station of Odisha, the SSP added.

