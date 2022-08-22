Left Menu

Sevastopol anti-air systems triggered, object shot down - local Russian governor

In a statement posted on Telegram, Sevastopol's Russian-appointed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said that an object had been shot down. The Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, has been rocked by a series of explosions in the past two weeks. Ukraine has hinted at involvement in the incidents but has not directly claimed responsibility.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-08-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 21:45 IST
The top official in the Russian-controlled city of Sevastopol in Crimea said on Monday that an anti-air defence system had been triggered nearby, after Russian media reported that explosions were heard in the city. In a statement posted on Telegram, Sevastopol's Russian-appointed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said that an object had been shot down.

The Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, has been rocked by a series of explosions in the past two weeks. Moscow last week blamed a blast at a munitions depot in the north of the region on saboteurs. Ukraine has hinted at involvement in the incidents but has not directly claimed responsibility.

