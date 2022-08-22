Four killed, 18 injured in tractor-trolley, car collision in Deoband

At least four people lost their lives and 18 others were injured after a speeding car hit a tractor-trolley in Deoband area on late Monday evening, police said.

The accident took place at the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway near Rohana toll plaza under the Deoband police station area, they said.

The accident took place, when around two dozen people were returning from Muzaffarnagar district after attending a 'terahi' programme, and a speeding car hit their tractor-trolley from behind, after which the trolley overturned, Saharanur District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh told PTI.

The car occupant Shivani (18) and its driver Sarthak Bharadwaj (25) died on the spot, while from the trolley, Savitri Devi (50) and Gyanvati (47) succumbed to their injuries at a primary health centre, the DM Singh said.

He said that overspeeding seems to be the reason behind the accident. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the accident, and directed the officials to ensure that the injured persons get adequate treatment, the UP government said in a statement. After receiving information about the accident, Muzaffarnagar police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deepak Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramkaran said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where 13 of them are stated to be in serious condition, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)