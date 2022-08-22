Left Menu

Four killed, 18 injured in tractor-trolley, car collision in Deoband

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 22-08-2022 23:05 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 23:05 IST
Four killed, 18 injured in tractor-trolley, car collision in Deoband
  • Country:
  • India

At least four people lost their lives and 18 others were injured after a speeding car hit a tractor-trolley in Deoband area on late Monday evening, police said.

The accident took place at the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway near Rohana toll plaza under the Deoband police station area, they said.

The accident took place, when around two dozen people were returning from Muzaffarnagar district after attending a 'terahi' programme, and a speeding car hit their tractor-trolley from behind, after which the trolley overturned, Saharanur District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh told PTI.

The car occupant Shivani (18) and its driver Sarthak Bharadwaj (25) died on the spot, while from the trolley, Savitri Devi (50) and Gyanvati (47) succumbed to their injuries at a primary health centre, the DM Singh said.

He said that overspeeding seems to be the reason behind the accident. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives in the accident, and directed the officials to ensure that the injured persons get adequate treatment, the UP government said in a statement. After receiving information about the accident, Muzaffarnagar police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deepak Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramkaran said.

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where 13 of them are stated to be in serious condition, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

Dietary allergies can be reversed in mice by targeting microbiome: Study

 United States
2
WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

WHO publishes first guideline for Ebola disease therapeutics

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case - WHO; Indonesia confirms first monkeypox case in citizen returning from abroad - ministry and more

Health News Roundup: Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola cas...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes South Of Bali, Indonesia - EMSC

BRIEF-Magnitude 5.5 Earthquake Strikes South Of Bali, Indonesia - EMSC

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022