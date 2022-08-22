Amit Shah lauds role of police personnel in dealing with terror, Naxalism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lauded the role of police personnel in "strengthening the country's internal security" and said that it is because of their sacrifices that the nation is secure and a "new era of peace" has begun in Jammu, Kashmir and north-east. "Over 35,000 Police personnel lost lives while strengthening the country's internal security. That's why the nation is secure, Naxalism is reined in, despite attempts by other nations terrorism can't stand before us in a ghastly form and a new era of peace has begun in Kashmir and the northeast. We all should try to change the image of the police," Shah said.

"This would not be possible if Police personnel do not stand on duty from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari and from Kamakhya to Dwarka," he added. The Home Minister hit out at Congress and said that during their rule in the state, Madhya Pradesh had become "home to Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), a banned outfit, and lauded Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for "uprooting" it from the state.

"During Congress rule, Malwa region had once become home to SIMI. People of SIMI used to be sent from here across the country. Several people of SIMI who executed terrorist activities were sent from Malwa. But today, Shivraj Singh govt has uprooted SIMI from the entire MP," he said. The Home Minister said that his ministry is working on a 4-level strategy in the field of forensic science.

"Under the leadership of Modiji, the Ministry of Home Affairs is working on a 4-level strategy in the field of forensic science which include strengthening of forensic infrastructure, building manpower of forensic experts, availability, adoption of forensic technology and promoting Research and Development," he said. Earlier today, Shah chaired the 23rd Central Zonal Council meeting organised in Bhopal. (ANI)

