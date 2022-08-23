Left Menu

Thane police arrest man who killed wife by pushing her before moving train

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-08-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 10:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Thane police have arrested a man who allegedly killed his wife by pushing her before a moving train at Vasai Road railway station in neighboring Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

A CCTV footage of the incident, which took place around 4 am on Monday, showed the man, in his 30s, waking up his sleeping wife, dragging her to the edge of the railway platform, and pushing her on the tracks in the path of the Awadh Express train. A video of the horrifying incident had gone viral on social media platforms.

The victim died on the spot and the badly mutilated body was later sent for postmortem.

The CCTV footage also showed the man picking up his two children with a backpack and fleeing the platform after the incident.

The man was later spotted boarding a train to Dadar in Mumbai and from there to Kalyan in Thane.

The police nabbed him late Monday night from Thane's Bhiwandi town, the official said.

The official said a preliminary probe revealed the woman had gone out for two days with a friend of her husband which annoyed him and both had a quarrel over it.

The preliminary investigation also indicated that the man doubted his wife's character and this led to the incident, he said.

A case was registered against the man under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Railway Sandeep Bajibakhre lauded the police team which nabbed the accused.

