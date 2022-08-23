Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 15:35 IST
SC strikes down provision of 1988 Benami law
Supreme Court (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court Tuesday struck down one of the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act of 1988, which provides for the punishment of a maximum jail term of three years or a fine or both for those indulging in 'Benami' transactions.

The apex court termed the provision "unconstitutional" on the ground of being "manifestly arbitrary". ''We hold section 3(2) of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 as unconstitutional,'' a bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices C T Ravikumar and Hima Kohli said.

Section 3 of the statute deals with the issue of "Prohibition of Benami transactions" and its impugned sub-section (2) says: "Whoever enters into any benami transaction shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine or with both." The verdict came on the appeal of the Centre challenging the Calcutta High Court judgment in which it was held that the amendment made in the 1988 Act in 2016 would be applicable with prospective effect.

The 1988 Act was made to prohibit 'Benami' transactions and the right to recover property that is held to be 'Benami'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

