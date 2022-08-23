Left Menu

Illegal liquor factory busted, 4 arrested

PTI | Chatra | Updated: 23-08-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 17:43 IST
  • India

An illegal liquor factory was busted with the arrest of four inter-state smugglers and seizure of large quantity of illicit liquor in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The accused were operating the illegal factory in a closed upgraded primary school premises, Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Kedar Nath Ram said.

The DSP said that altogether 1,854 bottles of illicit liquor, as well as liquor making materials were seized.

He said on a tip-off, Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Ranjan formed a police team led by Itkhori Circle Police Inspector Shivprakash Kumar to initiate necessary action and bust the illegal factory situated in Alakdiha village under Mayurhand police station.

The police team also seized stickers of branded liquor companies.

The accused had plan to smuggle the liquor in states outside Jharkhand after finishing and sealing the product, the police officer said.

A case has been registered in this regard under relevant sections of the IPC and Excise Act.

