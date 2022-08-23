Lawyer arrested for stalking, molesting women judge in UP

A lawyer was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district for allegedly stalking and molesting a woman judge here, police said on Tuesday.

Lawyer Mohammad Haroon was arrested on Monday and produced in a court which sent him to 14-day judicial custody, they said.

Haroon was on the run after a case was registered against him for allegedly molesting and stalking the woman judge while she went out for a morning walk, police said.

He was nabbed in Fetehpur following a tip-off, they added.

District Bar Association president Dinesh Sharma said Haroon's membership has been cancelled.

