Lawyer arrested for stalking, molesting women judge in UP
A lawyer was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district for allegedly stalking and molesting a woman judge here, police said on Tuesday.
Lawyer Mohammad Haroon was arrested on Monday and produced in a court which sent him to 14-day judicial custody, they said.
Haroon was on the run after a case was registered against him for allegedly molesting and stalking the woman judge while she went out for a morning walk, police said.
He was nabbed in Fetehpur following a tip-off, they added.
District Bar Association president Dinesh Sharma said Haroon's membership has been cancelled.
