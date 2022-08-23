Left Menu

3 nabbed for killing man who opposed illegal liquor trade

The suspects have been identified as Parsuram, 45 Niranjan, 26 and Kaibalya Sabar, 32.The three used to prepare and sell the countrymade liquor in the village for the past few months. The suspects have been arrested for murder, the SP said.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 23-08-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 18:51 IST
Three men have been arrested on Tuesday for allegedly beheading a 55-year old man who opposed their illegal manufacture and sale of countrymade liquor in Odisha’s Ganjam district, police said.

The body and the head of Brundaban Jani, a resident of Palaspur village in Jarada police station area, were recovered from separate places last Saturday. The suspects have been identified as Parsuram, 45; Niranjan, 26; and Kaibalya Sabar, 32.

The three used to prepare and sell the countrymade liquor in the village for the past few months. They planned to murder Jani as he was opposed to it, an officer said.

The suspects attacked Jani on the night of August 17 when he was sleeping in his field where he went to protect the crop from wild animals, Berhampur superintendent of police Saravana Vivek said.

Niranjan hacked the man to death and they disposed of the body and the head in a canal and a nearby field respectively.

A sharp-edged weapon, which was used to kill the man, has been seized. The suspects have been arrested for murder, the SP said.

