Army soldier cremated with full honours in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

The body of army soldier Satpal Singh, martyred in a terrorist attack in Jammu Kashmirs Rajouri district, was cremated in Jaitpura, his native village, in Rajasthans Jhunjhunu on Tuesday with full state honours.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-08-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 20:01 IST
The body of army soldier Satpal Singh, martyred in a terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district, was cremated in Jaitpura, his native village, in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu on Tuesday with full state honours. His son lit the funeral pyre.

The mortal remains of the soldier reached his Jaitpura Tuesday morning where the villagers paid tribute to him with slogans “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Shaheed Satpal Singh Zindabad.” Jhunjhunu District Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa said that Satpal Singh was cremated with full state honours.

He was given a last salute by the army soldiers and Rajasthan police.

Rajasthan's Soldiers Welfare Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha, Collector Laxman Singh Kudi, Superintendent of Police Mridul Kachhawa, and Surajgarh MLA Subhash Poonia were present at the cremation. A Havildar in Rajputana Rifles, Satpal Singh was injured in an attack by terrorists on August 11 in Darhal of Rajouri, and succumbed on August 21 at the Sainik Hospital after about 10 days of treatment.

