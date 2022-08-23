Army Chief Gen Pande holds talks with South African counterpart
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 20:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande on Tuesday held talks with his visiting South African counterpart Lt Gen Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha, focusing on ways to military cooperation between the two armies.
The South African Army Chief is on a four-day visit to India.
''General Manoj Pande #COAS extended a warm welcome to Lieutenant General Lawrence Khulekani Mbatha, Chief of South African Army, and discussed ways to strengthen the #DefenceCooperation between the two Armies,'' the Army tweeted.
Lt Gen Mbatha was given a ceremonial guard of honour ahead of the talks.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian stock indices start fresh week on steady note
Tata Motors to acquire Ford India's Sanand plant to expand production capacity
August 15 this year under president, vice president, speaker & prime minister born in independent India: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.
Cricket-India's Pandya open to full-time captaincy role
Army Design Bureau inks pact with DFI to develop high-impact drones