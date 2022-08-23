Left Menu

Maha ATS files charge sheet against five people in terror recruitment case

PTI | Pune | Updated: 23-08-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 22:13 IST
The charge sheet was filed in the court of special judge S R Navandar here on Saturday, said an ATS official.

''We filed the charge sheet against arrested accused Juanid Mohammad Ata Mohammad, Aftab Hussain Shah, Inamul Haque and Mohammad Yusuf besides one Omar who is absconding,'' he said.

The ATS had arrested 28-year-old Junaid Mohammed on May 24 from Pune's Dapodi area. He was allegedly in touch with members of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terror network through social media platforms, officials had claimed.

Shah and Yusuf were held from Jammu and Kashmir while Haque was taken into custody from Uttar Pradesh where he had been arrested in another case.

