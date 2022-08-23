Bankey Bihari temple stampede: Probe committee head visits areas adjacent to shrine

Former Uttar Pradesh Police chief Sulkhan Singh, head of a high-level committee probing the Bankey Bihari temple stampede, on Tuesday visited areas adjacent to the shrine.

He also visited the temple gates to assess how many people can enter and exit at a given time.

City Magistrate Saurabh Dubey confirmed the visit, which took place after the temple gates were closed following 'Rajbhog Darshan'.

Two devotees were killed and seven injured in the stampede at the Bankey Bihari temple here during Janmashtami celebrations in the early hours of Saturday.

The state government constituted a two-member committee headed by Singh to probe the incident.

Divisional Commissioner, Aligarh, Gaurav Dayal is a member of the committee and is expected to join it on Wednesday.

A purported video clip of Singh's visit was widely circulated on social media. He did not take along any security personnel or district officials.

The probe committee is expected to submit its report to the government within 15 days.

