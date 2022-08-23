Jamiat, AIMPLB call for strict action against suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh over remarks on Prophet

Prominent Muslim bodies on Tuesday called for strict action against suspended Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh over his controversial remarks allegedly aimed at Prophet Mohammad and demanded a law to protect the sanctity of religious figures.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Madani slammed Raja's remarks as ''very shameful'' and ''shocking''.

In a statement, Madani said the arrest of Singh and the disciplinary action taken by the BJP against him were the need of the hour. However, he said it is not sufficient and such offenders should be given ''exemplary punishment''.

Singh, who is known for his hardline religious rhetoric, was arrested by the Hyderabad police earlier in the day over his alleged remarks on the Prophet and suspended by the BJP for ''violating'' the party's constitution.

Hours after the arrest, Singh was granted bail by a local court. The court accepted his lawyer's argument that the police did not issue notice under CrPC 41(A) to the accused before the arrest.

Madani termed Singh's remarks a ''disgraceful act''. He said he has been demanding that a law be made to protect the sanctity of religious figures. He also appealed to the people to maintain peace and avoid taking law into their hands.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani said that the personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) of Islam is dear to all Muslims, even more than their own existence and their children.

Derogatory words about him are unbearable for Muslims but unfortunately communal leaders have started speaking against the Prophet to hurt the sentiments of the Muslims, he said in a statement.

''A recent example of which is the shameful statement of Hyderabad BJP leader T Raja Singh. The government should rein in such miscreants. Make effective laws related to this and implement the existing laws with full force,'' Rahmani said. He appealed to Muslims to show patience and asked the government to use the power of law to bring to justice such ''criminals''.

Rahmani said that in the upcoming month of 'Rabi-ul-Awwal' Muslim organizations, madrassas, mosques and Muslims should invite non-Muslims and present the real and true biography of the Prophet to dispel wrong notions. Singh's arrest came a day after he released a video criticising stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who had recently performed in Hyderabad.

In the video, Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments aimed at the Prophet. His supporters have argued that he did not name any religion or religious figure.

