Prosecutor says white Atlanta officer justified in 2020 shooting of Rayshard Brooks

Reuters | Atlanta | Updated: 24-08-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 00:05 IST
A special prosecutor on Tuesday said a white Atlanta police officer who fatally shot a Black man outside a fast-food restaurant in 2020 was "objectively reasonable" in using deadly force.

In June 2020, Officer Garrett Rolfe shot Rayshard Brooks in the back while he was running from police after taking a Taser from an officer and attempting to fire it.

