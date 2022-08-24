Left Menu

U.S. military carries out strike in Syria on Iran-linked targets

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2022 08:00 IST
The U.S. military said on Tuesday it carried out a strike in Syria's Deir al-Zor against infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The military's Central Command said in a statement such strikes were aimed at protecting U.S. forces from attack by Iran-backed groups. It cited one such incident on Aug. 15, which Reuters has reported involved drone attack on a compound run by coalition and U.S.-backed Syrian opposition fighters, with no casualties.

The statement about Tuesday's U.S. strike did not mention whether there were any casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

