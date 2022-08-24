Left Menu

CGIT gets presiding officer, HC disposes of petition

The Kerala High Court has disposed of a public interest litigation PIL which sought the appointment of a presiding officer to the Central Government Industrial-cum-Labour Tribunal CGIT here. In a memo field before the HC by the central governments advocate, it was submitted that a presiding officer to the CGIT has been appointed on August 18, 2022.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-08-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 09:38 IST
CGIT gets presiding officer, HC disposes of petition
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has disposed of a public interest litigation (PIL) which sought the appointment of a presiding officer to the Central Government Industrial-cum-Labour Tribunal (CGIT) here. In a memo field before the HC by the central government's advocate, it was submitted that a presiding officer to the CGIT has been appointed on August 18, 2022. It was submitted that the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, has issued an office order appointing H G Nagarathna as the presiding officer of CGIT here. ''Once the Presiding Officer takes charge, the Gazette notification would be issued'', the memo said.

The HC took the memo on record and disposed of the PIL, filed by the Industrial Law Practitioners' Forum. The new presiding officer has a tenure of four years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022