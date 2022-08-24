Left Menu

Punjab native held for 'forging' fake certificate for Swapna Suresh

Sachin Das from Punjab, was arrested on Tuesday morning by a police team from Kerala and will be brought to the state tomorrow, police said on Wednesday.A four-member police team nabbed the accused in Punjab. He will be brought to the state tomorrow.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-08-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 10:51 IST
Punjab native held for 'forging' fake certificate for Swapna Suresh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly forging fake degree certificate for Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the controversial gold smuggling case. Sachin Das from Punjab, was arrested on Tuesday morning by a police team from Kerala and will be brought to the state tomorrow, police said on Wednesday.

''A four-member police team nabbed the accused in Punjab. He will be brought to the state tomorrow. The team had reached Punjab on August 18 and apprehended him yesterday,'' police told PTI.

Earlier, it was alleged that Suresh's appointment as a consultant to Space Park, promoted by the state government, was based on her fake degree certificate.

A case has been registered in this connection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter makes short hop after two-month hiatus

 Global
2
Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

Boeing 787 aircraft exempted from GAGAN compliance till 2025

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review concludes

NASA's Artemis I is 'go' for Aug 29 launch as Flight Readiness Review conclu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle over abortion restrictions; New Ebola case confirmed in eastern Congo, linked to previous outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. clinics scramble as courts, politicians battle ove...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022