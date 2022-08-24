Left Menu

Thai court suspends PM from duties pending term limit review

The court announced the move in a written statement sent to media. It was unclear when it would deliver a final ruling on the petition brought by the main opposition party. Prayuth took power in 2014 when he led a coup to overthrow an elected government. Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan is expected to take over as interim leader of the Southeast Asian country.

Thai court suspends PM from duties pending term limit review
Prayuth Chan-ocha Image Credit: Wikimedia
Thailand's constitutional court on Wednesday suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duties starting Aug 24 after it decided to hear a petition to review his legally mandated eight-year term limit. The court announced the move in a written statement sent to media. It was unclear when it would deliver a final ruling on the petition brought by the main opposition party.

Prayuth took power in 2014 when he led a coup to overthrow an elected government. Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan is expected to take over as interim leader of the Southeast Asian country.

