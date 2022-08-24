Left Menu

Pope warns of potential "nuclear disaster" at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia plant

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 24-08-2022 14:04 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 14:00 IST
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis on Wednesday called for "concrete steps" to end the war in Ukraine and avert the risk of a "nuclear disaster" at the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Speaking at his weekly general audience, Francis went off script to condemn wars as "madness" and, referring to Darya Dugina, said the woman killed by a car bomb near Moscow was among "innocents" killed because of war.

He also said arms merchants who profit from war are "delinquents who kill humanity".

