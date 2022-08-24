Left Menu

U.S. judge blocks federal guidance on emergency abortions in Texas

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 15:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A federal judge in Texas late Tuesday blocked the Biden administration from enforcing in the Republican-led state new guidance requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions to women regardless of state bans on the procedure.

U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix in Lubbock agreed with Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance was unauthorized and went beyond the text of a related federal law.

The judge declined to enjoin the guidance nationwide and instead only barred HHS from enforcing it and its interpretation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act in Texas and against to anti-abortion groups of doctors.

