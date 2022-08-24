Smartphone found with woman prisoner in Indore district jail; guard suspended

A smartphone has been recovered from a 35-year-old woman lodged as an undertrial in the district prison of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where she was shifted from New Delhi's Tihar Jail three months ago, an official said on Wednesday.

Following the recovery of the smartphone, a female guard of the district jail has been suspended, the official said.

The prisoner, identified only as Payal, was brought to Indore from Tihar Jail in May this year as a cheating case is pending against her in a local court, said Central Jail's Superintendent Alka Sonkar, who is investigating the phone recovery matter.

She said the mobile phone with internet facility was found with Payal, who is facing various cases of financial fraud, during a surprise inspection of the district jail on August 21.

The Central Jail Superintendent said a female prison guard has been suspended, while suspected role of other officials in the episode was being probed.

The mobile phone was handed over to the Sanyogitaganj Police Station for further investigation and to find out who all were in her contact through the device, Sonkar said.

She said Payal has duped many people while posing as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of several multi-media companies.

During interrogation, the accused claimed she was an engineering graduate, Sonkar said.

