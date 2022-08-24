Ukraine: Global reactions 6 months after Russia invaded

Ukraine marked 31 years of independence on Wednesday, six months to the day after Russia invaded. Following are related comments from prominent figures.

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY: "A new nation appeared in the world on Feb. 24 at 4 o'clock in the morning. It was not born, but reborn. A nation that did not cry, scream or take fright. One that did not flee. Did not give up. And did not forget...

"We will not sit down at the negotiating table (with Russia) out of fear, with a gun pointed at our heads. For us, the most terrible iron is not missiles, aircraft and tanks, but shackles. Not trenches, but fetters... "What for us is the end of the war? We used to say: peace. Now we say: victory."

UKRAINIAN FOREIGN MINISTER DMYTRO KULEBA: "If we don't have independence, we don't have anything."

GERMAN CHANCELLOR OLAF SCHOLZ "Today would normally be filled with joyful concerts, picnics and parades, held under a blue Ukrainian summer sky ... But the dark shadow of Russia's brutal war of aggression remains a heavy burden...

"Our borders and our hearts remain open for all those who are forced to flee the terror imposed on them by Russia ... "Germany stands firmly by Ukraine's side in this hour of danger - today and for as long as Ukraine needs our support. Your yellow and blue flag and that of the EU, with yellow stars on a blue background, are cut from the same cloth."

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON "Today Ukraine's independence is threatened once again and people are fighting with steel and with courage to defend their homes and their families, and to preserve their right to decide their own destiny...

"However long it takes, the United Kingdom will stand with Ukraine and provide every possible military, economic and humanitarian support."

