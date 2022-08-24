Left Menu

20-yr-old stabs cousin to death in Rajasthan's Kota; arrested

Updated: 24-08-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 16:55 IST
20-yr-old stabs cousin to death in Rajasthan's Kota; arrested
A 19-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by his cousin over a trivial issue in Kota city on Wednesday, police said.

The victim's father and two brothers sustained injuries while trying to rescue him, they said, adding the accused has been arrested.

Victim Sufel and his cousin Rashid (20) were fruit vendors and they used to place their carts outside a mall in Vigyan Nagar police station area. Both parties hailed from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh.

Around 9.30 am, an argument broke out between the two with respect to placing their carts, and in a fit of anger, Rashid allegedly stabbed Sufel in the chest with a knife. He was declared dead at the hospital, circle inspector Devesh Bharadwaj said.

His father and two brothers - Javed and Shaan - too sustained injuries. They filed a complaint against Rashid and he was soon arrested, Bharadwaj said.

Sufel's body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, he added.

