Two persons trampled to death by elephants

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 24-08-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 17:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were trampled to death by elephants in separate incidents at Moroda block in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Wednesday.

A 40-year-old man was trampled to death when he was sleeping in his house at Dangarsahi village in the district on Tuesady.

In another incident the body of a 45-year-old man was found in Sangadi forest on Wednesday.

Forest range officer Ghanashyam Singh said the man had inside Sangadi forest to look for his cow.

The bodies have been sent to the PRM Medical College and Hospital here for post mortem.

