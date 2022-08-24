Bodies of two terrorists killed along LoC in J-K's Rajouri recovered
The Army on Wednesday recovered the bodies of two terrorists who were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.
The two terrorists were killed on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday when Army personnel foiled their bid to infiltrate into this side of the LoC in the Nowshera sector.
The bodies of two terrorists were recovered during a search operation, an army officer said.
One AK rifle, ammunition and some Pakistani currency were also recovered, he added.
A reconnaissance of the general area where the infiltration was attempted was done with the help of a quadcopter and two bodies were sighted, a defence spokesman said.
According to officials, a group of suspected terrorists tried to sneak into Pukharni village of the Laam area in Nowshera from across the border under the cover of darkness.
One of the terrorists stepped over a landmine causing an explosion around 10 pm on Monday, they said.
The latest infiltration bid came close on the heels of the arrest of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) guide in an injured condition on Sunday.
Tabarak Hussain (32), a resident of Sabzkot village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was arrested for the second time in the past six years while trying to infiltrate into this side from across the border.
He also worked for an intelligence unit of the Pakistani army, the officials said.
