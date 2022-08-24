Man sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment for abduction, rape of minor

A POCSO court in Jhalawar on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years' imprisonment for abduction and rape of a 15-year-old girl around three years ago.

The court of judge Pradeep Kumar Verma held Kamlesh Kumar Bheel guilty under under sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and also slapped a fine of Rs 65,000 on him, public prosecutor Ramhetar Gurjar said.

The case against Bheel was lodged on September 18, 2019 at the Jawar police station based on a complaint lodged by the rape survivor's grandmother. Initially the case was registered under IPC sections 363 and 366 for abduction.

The minor was rescued after around two months on November 1, 2019. Based on her statement, the police incorporated IPC section 376(3) and provisions of the POCSO Act, and arrested Bheel, Gurjar said.

