Iran receives U.S. response to EU nuclear text for revival of 2015 pact
Iran said on Wednesday it had received a response from the United States to the EU's "final" text for revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers. "This evening Iran received the U.S. response through the European Union. "Iran will share its view with the EU, as the coordinator of the nuclear talks, upon completion of Tehran's review."
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-08-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 21:13 IST
"This evening Iran received the U.S. response through the European Union. The careful review of the response has started in Tehran," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said. "Iran will share its view with the EU, as the coordinator of the nuclear talks, upon completion of Tehran's review."
