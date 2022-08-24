Left Menu

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice on businessman Ashok Dhanuka's plea in a matter where Jharkhand Congress MLAs were nabbed with a huge amount of money in West Bengal's Howrah.

SC issues notice on businessman Ashok Dhanuka plea in Jharkhand Congress MLAs nabbing case in Howrah
The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice on businessman Ashok Dhanuka's plea in a matter where Jharkhand Congress MLAs were nabbed with a huge amount of money in West Bengal's Howrah. A bench, headed by the Chief Justice of India NV Raman, issued notice on the plea.

SC directed to list the matter after six weeks. The SC, in the meantime, granted interim protection against arrest to the petitioner.

"However, the petitioner is directed to cooperate with the investigation at all stages. Additionally, the interim protection is subject to compliance of the conditions, as enumerated in Section 438(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973," the court said. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Senior Advocate Nalin Kohli appeared for petitioner Ashok Dhanuka. In his plea filed by advocate on record Yoginder Handoo, the petitioner sought to quash FIR and not to take a coercive step against the petitioner.

In the last week of July, the West Bengal Police arrested five people, including three MLAs from the Jharkhand Congress who were earlier nabbed with a huge amount of money in West Bengal's Howrah. The petitioner has sought to protect his fundamental rights to life and liberty guaranteed to him under Article 21 of the Constitution of India as he claimed to be a senior citizen who suffers from various life-threatening medical issues.

In July, MLAs were arrested with alleged cash by the Kolkata Police. On the very next day, an FIR was registered under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act. (ANI)

