Pentagon says it's aware of reports on new 'exchange of fire' in Syria
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2022 01:05 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 01:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
A senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday he was aware of reports of a new "exchange of fire" in Syria, a day after the U.S. military announced a series of air strikes in the country against facilities used by Iran-aligned militia.
"We'll tell you more when we know more," Colin Kahl, undersecretary of defense for policy, told a news briefing, adding that the U.S. military would not hesitate to defend its personnel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Iran
- Pentagon
- Syria
- Colin Kahl
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares track Wall Street losses ahead of U.S. inflation data
Science News Roundup: Northrop taps rocket startup Firefly to replace Antares' Russian engines; Russia puts Iranian satellite into orbit
'Shameful' to extract price of 'Tiranga' by snatching the poor's food: Varun Gandhi
INSIGHT-U.S. coal plants delay closures in hurdle for clean energy transition
Health News Roundup: Few U.S. patients with hepatitis C get timely treatment, CDC says; UK faces danger of running out of monkeypox vaccine by this month - FT and more