Left Menu

Tesla likely must face California agency's race bias lawsuit

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2022 02:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 02:33 IST
Tesla likely must face California agency's race bias lawsuit

A California state judge on Wednesday said he would likely deny Tesla Inc's bid to dismiss a lawsuit by the state's civil rights agency accusing the electric car maker of widespread race discrimination at an assembly plant. California Superior Court Judge Evelio Grillo in Oakland in a tentative written order rejected Tesla's claims that the lawsuit would be unmanageable because it involves thousands of employees, and that the state Civil Rights Department (CRD) failed to notify the company of all the claims before it sued in February.

During a hearing on Wednesday, Grillo said he needed more time to issue a final decision, according to a representative of Tesla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
2
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global
4
Xebia and Global Technology Consultancy 47 Degrees Join Forces

Xebia and Global Technology Consultancy 47 Degrees Join Forces

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022